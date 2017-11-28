—

Die erste Band sein, die auf dem Mond performt – diesen Gedanken verfolgen Enter Shikari in ihrem neuen Musikvideo zu “The Sights”. Wäre dies nur nicht so aufwendig! Stattdessen sparen sie sich den Flug zum Mond und stellen die Szene einfach in einem Studio nach.

Für das kostenlose Konzert könnt ihr euch HIER anmelden.

“Was told we were going big budget for this one. First band to play in space, they said… it’ll be amazing, they said. Load of shite.” (Rou Reynolds)

“I had the idea of making Enter Shikari the first band ever to perform in space …we didn’t have enough budget to get them there and back, so just faked the whole thing in a studio in East London. Take that Kubrick” (Kristian Young, Director)

Weitere Tourdaten:

03.12. Köln – Palladium

05.12. Hamburg – Mehr Theater

07.12. Berlin – Huxleys

11.12. A-Wien – Arena

12.12. München – Tonhalle