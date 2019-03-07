Der experimentelle Elektronikkünstler Heimer und die Songwriterin Kuoko erschaffen mit der Single “VR Crush” einen futuristischen pulsierenden Pop-Juwel, welcher euch das Telefon in die Hand nehmen lässt und eine in eine Klangreise einer weit entfernten digitalen Realität entführt.
Der gemeinsame Track erscheint am 08.03. auf allen Streaming- und Downloadplattformen.
Video: @kstihu
www.heimermusic.com
