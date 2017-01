January 10

Masterclass for musicians with Skúli Sverrisson and Hilmar Jensson. Timing and registration TBA.

Music business masterclass for professionals and musicians. Timing and registration TBA.

January 11

Crisis Meeting: Theater Performance by Kriðpleir. Cast includes: Árni Vilhjálmsson, Friðgeir Einarsson & Ragnar Í. Bragason.